La Fiesta 2018

La Fiesta del Pueblo is this Sunday in Downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville Street.



Join ABC11 in our pop-up studio as we celebrate the Triangle's largest Latino Festival La Fiesta on Sunday, Sept. 23rd, in downtown Raleigh.

To learn more go to www.elpueblo.org.
