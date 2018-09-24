Personalize your weather by entering a location.
COMMUNITY
La Fiesta 2018
Monday, September 24, 2018 10:28AM
La Fiesta del Pueblo is this Sunday in Downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville Street.
Join ABC11 in our pop-up studio as we celebrate the Triangle's largest Latino Festival La Fiesta on Sunday, Sept. 23rd, in downtown Raleigh.
To learn more go to
www.elpueblo.org
.
