La Fiesta del Pueblo 2019: Accessibility Information

Join us for La Fiesta del Pueblo 2019 on Sunday, September 22, from 12 to 6 p.m. in City Plaza and along Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.La Fiesta del Pueblo is free and open to the public, with all of the day's events taking place on Fayetteville Street as well as on the intersecting streets. Fayetteville Street is more than half a mile long, so there will be some distances to travel between sections of the festival.Volunteers in official La Fiesta t-shirts are all around the festival - please ask if you have a question!All of the activities taking place at La Fiesta del Pueblo are on the street level with the roads closed off to motor vehicles all day on Sunday. While this means that some areas of the streets and sidewalks do get crowded, all street-level activities are physically accessible. You can avoid some crowding by going up or down a block to Wilmington or Salisbury and then returning to Fayetteville via one of the cross streets. Do note that some streets have a slight uphill pitch to them, especially the side streets: Martin, Davie and Hargett.A designated accessible viewing area will be available in front of both stages for people who use mobility devices and their companions to help ensure that you can see what's happening on stage. This area is intended for visitors who use wheelchairs, scooters or other mobility devices and their companions, as well as guests who have a disability that substantially limits their ability to stand and their companions. Space is limited and is available on a first-come, first served basis.For people who are blind or have low vision, you may request to be paired up with a sighted guide who will help you navigate La Fiesta del Pueblo. While our preference is for you to reserve in advance, some sighted guides are available during the festival at the booth at the intersection of Davie Street and Fayetteville Street.Service animals are welcome at La Fiesta del Pueblo.Street level accessible restrooms (portable toilets) are located on two side streets of the festival footprint: West Martin and East Davie. See Program Map on pages 16 and 17 for more details.La Fiesta del Pueblo has many precautions put in place to prevent but also help in the case of an emergency. If you need assistance, please look for one of these people:Volunteers wearing official La Fiesta del Pueblo t-shirts (pink shirts with the festival logo)Uniformed City of Raleigh police officersCall 911 if you need immediate assistance for an emergency.Questions or Comments?La Fiesta del Pueblo's organizers work hard to make all of its programming accessible to everyone! If you need assistance or have additional questions during La Fiesta del Pueblo, please visit one of our information booths located at every intersection on Fayetteville Street. To make arrangements beforehand, please contact Cecilia Saloni via email or call 919-835-1525 ext. 104.