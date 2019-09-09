La Fiesta del Pueblo 2019: Schedule of events

Join us for La Fiesta del Pueblo 2019 on Sunday, September 22, from 12 to 6 p.m. in City Plaza and along Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.11:30 AM - Batalá Durham kicks off the festival by marching and drumming from the stage near the state capitol to the stage in City Plaza.12:15 PM - Latin Swing1:00 PM - World of Dance Performing Arts Company1:15 PM - La Tropa de Tierra Caliente2:00 PM - Opening Ceremony2:30 PM - Orgullo y Alma Latina2:45 PM - Folclor Latino Takiri3:00 PM - Tumbao Antillano3:50 PM - Venezuelan Dance Group4:00 PM - Ballet Folklórico Mexican Tradition4:30 PM - Homage to Celso Piña (Ronda Bogotá accompanied by Pato Machete)11:30 - Batalá Durham kicks off the festival by marching and drumming from the stage near the state capitol to the stage in City Plaza.12:00 PM - Welcome and Spoken Word12:30 PM - Marcos Napa1:00 PM - Anthony Velasquez1:30 PM - Bolivia Unido2:00 PM - Marcel Portilla Band2:45 PM - Raleigh Rockers Crew3:15 PM - Ricardo Diquez4:00 PM - Folclor Latino Takiri4:15 PM - Raffle and Piñatas4:30 PM - Hot-Sauce Eating Contest