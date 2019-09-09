latin heritage month

La Fiesta del Pueblo 2019: Schedule of events

Join us for La Fiesta del Pueblo 2019 on Sunday, September 22, from 12 to 6 p.m. in City Plaza and along Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

City Plaza Stage (south end of the festival)
11:30 AM - Batalá Durham kicks off the festival by marching and drumming from the stage near the state capitol to the stage in City Plaza.

12:15 PM - Latin Swing
1:00 PM - World of Dance Performing Arts Company
1:15 PM - La Tropa de Tierra Caliente
2:00 PM - Opening Ceremony
2:30 PM - Orgullo y Alma Latina
2:45 PM - Folclor Latino Takiri
3:00 PM - Tumbao Antillano
3:50 PM - Venezuelan Dance Group

4:00 PM - Ballet Folklórico Mexican Tradition
4:30 PM - Homage to Celso Piña (Ronda Bogotá accompanied by Pato Machete)

State Capitol (north end of the festival)
11:30 - Batalá Durham kicks off the festival by marching and drumming from the stage near the state capitol to the stage in City Plaza.
12:00 PM - Welcome and Spoken Word
12:30 PM - Marcos Napa
1:00 PM - Anthony Velasquez

1:30 PM - Bolivia Unido
2:00 PM - Marcel Portilla Band
2:45 PM - Raleigh Rockers Crew
3:15 PM - Ricardo Diquez
4:00 PM - Folclor Latino Takiri
4:15 PM - Raffle and Piñatas
4:30 PM - Hot-Sauce Eating Contest
