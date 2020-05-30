Community & Events

Single mother looks for community support as son battles aggressive brain cancer

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robert Arthur Jones is your typical eight-year-old. He loves to read about superheroes and to hang with his big brother.

"Very energetic, So full of energy! He loves his mama," said Nakia Green.

But a few months ago, Arthur came down with what doctors at Duke Hospital originally thought might've been a cold.

"They said it was viral gave him some fluids sent him home," said Andrea Quaranto.

Arthur would soon find himself back inside the hospital. This time the diagnosis was Medulloblastoma- an aggressive brain cancer.

"He hasn't really woken up since. They kept him medically sedated. It's just been a really difficult time for Nakia. She's a single mom," said Quaranto.

Quaranto is rallying behind Nakia and calling on the community to the same. The mother of two commutes back and forth from Burlington to be by her baby boy's side. The father of the two children died of cancer.

"We're trying to come around her and love her and raise some money," said Quaranto.

Doctors say Arthur has days, weeks, maybe even a month but during this difficult time, people like Andrea Quaranto is making sure that Nakia has help and hope.

"I'm just so overwhelmed about it. My heart. I can't explain the feelings that I have. I really thank everybody," said Green.

Andrea Quaranto and Angela Childress have set up a family approved GoFundMe account.
