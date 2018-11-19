NC Chinese Lantern Festival

Cary (WTVD) --The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival will once again transform Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre into a magnificent light show extravaganza. The seven week event will run from November 23 to January 13th. Tickets start at $15 and parking is free. More information here.
