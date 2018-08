The NC National Guard will rename its Fayetteville unit to honor Maj. Jason George, who was killed in Iraq in 2009.George was one of three soldiers killed in an attack on May 21, 2009.The Fayetteville Readiness Center is located in the 3500 block of Owen Drive and is home to the battalion that George served with in Iraq.A ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday.