'Recruiting is very challenging.' Military recruiting demands fall on new Raleigh commander

The nation's armed forces call this the most challenging labor market since the inception of the all-volunteer force.

North Carolina recruiting demands fall on the new commander of the Raleigh Recruiting Battalion. The nation's armed forces call this the most challenging labor market since the inception of the all-volunteer force.

The Tar Heel state is one of the top eight recruitment states for the U.S. Army, but still, there are obstacles.

"Recruiting is very challenging," said SFC Jeremy Polacek, an Army recruiter.

Polacek explained how the COVID-19 pandemic led to many prospects having academic setbacks.

"That hurt people when it comes to taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test and trying to get them to pass. If they can't pass, we're trying to get them tools and accessibility they need to get better scores to enlist," he explained.

SFC Polacek is working with many Army prospects including Jackson Miller who is from Boone, North Carolina. He is hopeful his first duty station could be Fort Moore in Georgia or closer to home at Fort Liberty.

"I'm really proud to be an American. I wouldn't want to live in any other country," said Miller. "I want to help people. Knowing I could help just one person would mean the world to me."

On Friday, LTC Ramon Ramos became the commander of the Raleigh Recruiting Battalion. He is overseeing recruiters committed to finding the best men and women to serve in the Army. He said Fort Liberty truly represents the best of their mission.

"When us as a battalion of a recruiter is trying to show North Carolina what it means to be a soldier. You've got all units there and the senior leaders that engage with the public and show here's who we are and what we do," he said.

RELATED | Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu