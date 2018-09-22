NC State Fair food previewed in Durham

A bit of NC State Fair food was previewed in Durham's Central Park Saturday, giving viewers a preview of what they can expect at this year's state fair.Among the familiar food trucks gathered in Durham's Central Park Saturday, visitors out for a meal or a snack noticed a colorful table surrounded by people wearing lime green t-shirts. They were there to convince fans of outdoor dining to buy NC State Fair tickets early."(It) gives them a little bit of a preview of what the fair's going to include," said fair spokesperson Cameron Cox.That's what Andre McGee wants to hear.We asked McGee what some of the long time fair-food favorites were."Turkey legs! Smoked turkey legs, I love that, and the Italian sausage," he exclaimed. "Love it!"George Petros, a visitor from Maryland, also appreciates the opportunity to sample regional favorites out doors."(It's) my first time visiting, and I'm very impressed. Very impressed. And I'm enjoying it!" he said. "I stay away from fried foods as much as I can. But I noticed one up here has a caprese--that I absolutely love."Visitors who came to Central Park in Durham, North Hills in Raleigh and other sites that served up fair-style food help Cox and others plan for the future."(They're) giving us great feedback about what they're looking forward to at the event this year," said Cox. "So we're really excited!"