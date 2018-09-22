COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NC State Fair food previewed in Durham's Central Park

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State Fair food previewed in Durham

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A bit of NC State Fair food was previewed in Durham's Central Park Saturday, giving viewers a preview of what they can expect at this year's state fair.

Among the familiar food trucks gathered in Durham's Central Park Saturday, visitors out for a meal or a snack noticed a colorful table surrounded by people wearing lime green t-shirts. They were there to convince fans of outdoor dining to buy NC State Fair tickets early.

RELATED: Sample state fair food for free this weekend

"(It) gives them a little bit of a preview of what the fair's going to include," said fair spokesperson Cameron Cox.

That's what Andre McGee wants to hear.

We asked McGee what some of the long time fair-food favorites were.

"Turkey legs! Smoked turkey legs, I love that, and the Italian sausage," he exclaimed. "Love it!"

George Petros, a visitor from Maryland, also appreciates the opportunity to sample regional favorites out doors.

"(It's) my first time visiting, and I'm very impressed. Very impressed. And I'm enjoying it!" he said. "I stay away from fried foods as much as I can. But I noticed one up here has a caprese--that I absolutely love."

Visitors who came to Central Park in Durham, North Hills in Raleigh and other sites that served up fair-style food help Cox and others plan for the future.

"(They're) giving us great feedback about what they're looking forward to at the event this year," said Cox. "So we're really excited!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnc statefooddurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kendra Scott to donate online proceeds to diaper bank after Florence
LUNGe 5K Raising Money for Lung Cancer Initiative
ABC11, Walt Disney Company raise more than $1 million to help communities affected by Florence
Second Harvest Food Bank drives mobile pantry to Harnett County
More Community & Events
Top Stories
I-Team: Dam breaches near coal ash pits may lead to 'mega pollution'
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Fayetteville
Chapel Hill police investigating late-night shooting
Overnight crash brings down power pole in Durham
Raleigh man beaten by officers again arrested by police
County-by-county list of closures: Over 500 roads still closed in NC
Julius Peppers donates $100K to Hurricane Florence relief, breaks media silence
Kavanaugh accuser accepts request to testify before Senate committee
Show More
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Durham students pitch in to help 'Operation Airdrop'
Puppies steal the show at military parade
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
Get into national parks for free on Saturday 9/22
More News