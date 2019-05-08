Community & Events

Cape May residents paying it forward to honor fallen Marine

EMBED <>More Videos

Residents at the Jersey Shore are honoring a fallen Marine with random acts of kindness.

By Brandon Longo
CAPE MAY, N.J. -- Residents at the Jersey Shore are honoring a fallen Marine with random acts of kindness.

Coffee Tyme said a touching moment happened at one of their Cape May stores over the weekend.

It posted about the moment on Facebook saying:

"One of our favorite regulars walked in to order her usual. I noticed it was taking her a little longer to order her drink so I glanced over and saw that she was crying."

Jesse, one of the co-owners of the coffee shop, said that he came over to make sure everything was alright and she handed him a postcard.

Photo: Coffee Tyme



The anonymous woman explained that her best friend growing up recently lost her husband, Chris Slutman, of Delaware, while serving Afghanistan.

EMBED More News Videos

Procession held for Marine from Del. killed in Afghanistan. John Rawlins has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on April 22, 2019.



Slutman was one of three people killed by a suicide bomber.

The woman sayid when Slutman was with friends he would always be the one to get different drinks-like a big pink smoothie.

So to honor the 43-year-old father of three, she is encouraging others to pay it forward.

"She wanted us to hand this card to them so they could also carry out a random act of kindness in his honor. Throughout the day, this one beautiful gesture became something even more beautiful. We used this card and money for a young couple with a young baby. They were blown away by it and asked if they could pay it forward," the post read.

Jesse said a handful of people were touched by the initial gesture and continued to pay it forward over the weekend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew jersey newsmarines
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Mom reacts after son accused of killing Helping Hands music icon
Man found shot to death in car off Fayetteville road
2 arrested in Virginia Beach for kidnapping, sexual servitude
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 8 injured
Newborn abandoned on trash can in Humboldt Park recovering
Mother skips her own graduation to attend son's
Raleigh mom pushes for homicide charges against Wake Forest basketball coach
Show More
Activists disrupt Raleigh City Council meeting to call for police reforms
This 'one ring' robocall scam could cost you
How to get the best car rental deal for your budget
Tourists are flocking to NC, and they're saving us money
Days Inn is looking for a summer intern to travel the world
More TOP STORIES News