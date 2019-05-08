Cape May residents paying it forward to honor fallen Marine

Coffee Tyme said a touching moment happened at one of their Cape May stores over the weekend.
It posted about the moment on Facebook saying:
"One of our favorite regulars walked in to order her usual. I noticed it was taking her a little longer to order her drink so I glanced over and saw that she was crying."
Jesse, one of the co-owners of the coffee shop, said that he came over to make sure everything was alright and she handed him a postcard.
The anonymous woman explained that her best friend growing up recently lost her husband, Chris Slutman, of Delaware, while serving Afghanistan.
Slutman was one of three people killed by a suicide bomber.
The woman sayid when Slutman was with friends he would always be the one to get different drinks-like a big pink smoothie.
So to honor the 43-year-old father of three, she is encouraging others to pay it forward.
"She wanted us to hand this card to them so they could also carry out a random act of kindness in his honor. Throughout the day, this one beautiful gesture became something even more beautiful. We used this card and money for a young couple with a young baby. They were blown away by it and asked if they could pay it forward," the post read.
Jesse said a handful of people were touched by the initial gesture and continued to pay it forward over the weekend.