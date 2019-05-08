Cape May residents paying it forward to honor fallen Marine

Photo: Coffee Tyme

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5264985" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Procession held for Marine from Del. killed in Afghanistan. John Rawlins has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on April 22, 2019.

CAPE MAY, N.J. -- Residents at the Jersey Shore are honoring a fallen Marine with random acts of kindness.Coffee Tyme said a touching moment happened at one of their Cape May stores over the weekend.It posted about the moment on Facebook saying:"One of our favorite regulars walked in to order her usual. I noticed it was taking her a little longer to order her drink so I glanced over and saw that she was crying."Jesse, one of the co-owners of the coffee shop, said that he came over to make sure everything was alright and she handed him a postcard.The anonymous woman explained that her best friend growing up recently lost her husband, Chris Slutman, of Delaware, while serving Afghanistan.Slutman was one of three people killed by a suicide bomber.The woman sayid when Slutman was with friends he would always be the one to get different drinks-like a big pink smoothie.So to honor the 43-year-old father of three, she is encouraging others to pay it forward."She wanted us to hand this card to them so they could also carry out a random act of kindness in his honor. Throughout the day, this one beautiful gesture became something even more beautiful. We used this card and money for a young couple with a young baby. They were blown away by it and asked if they could pay it forward," the post read.Jesse said a handful of people were touched by the initial gesture and continued to pay it forward over the weekend.