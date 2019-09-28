Pride Parade crowds fill streets near Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Pride Parade always draws members of the LGBTQ community to Durham, but Saturday's crowd may be the largest ever.Isabel Gutierrez, a student from North Carolina Central University (NCCU), said seeing so many rainbows and like-minded people on Duke's campus "made it seem like a very welcoming community, showed all the diversity we have here in Durham, with people who are either part of the LGBTQ community or as allies."Messiah Moore, also a student from NCCU, agrees. He saw "Kids, adults, everyone of all ages. And it really shows how much pride that we all have, from various backgrounds, and how much love really does overcome all."A married couple who identified themselves as Dennis and Stuart wore big smiles and colorful clothing when they spoke with ABC11."We're here with our church, Hillsborough United Church of Christ. We're very happy that we have a church community that accepts us completely. It's just very freeing. After many years of people not feeling comfortable with themselves, it's nice to see people feeling comfortable.""Even though I'm not part of the community, I'm an ally, I feel as though it's so important that people who are oppressed can also have a voice, and to feel comfortable and also have a safe space," Sovoya Joyner from NCCU.