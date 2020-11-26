Raleigh Rescue Mission provides 1,200 Thanksgiving meals, just as many smiles

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Grateful and thankful to help, cars lined up and loaded up on yummy Thanksgiving goodness."We like to show our thankfulness by trying to help pitchers," said John Leon, volunteer.In an effort to reach as many people as possible in a safe way, volunteers picked up the meals so they could drop them off to families in need."When someone smiles it just warms our hearts," Leon said.Because of the pandemic, the Raleigh Rescue Mission knew the need would be greater than normal. And on Thursday, they provided 1,200 Thanksgiving dinners."We thought this is one year we couldn't stop. We wanted to continue to do it so we felt like we just had to figure it out," said John Luckett with the Raleigh Rescue Mission.So masked up and socially distanced, these determined volunteers braved the elements, spreading love and the holiday spirit throughout their community."So many people are grateful they're just happy we're out here in the rain, sweating and getting them taken care of but it just feels really good,"'said Aleana Jones, volunteer.