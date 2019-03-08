Community & Events

Raleigh's Sola Coffee shop to host 6th annual 5K to raise money for ALS research

Sola Coffee is hosting its annual Hot Mini 5K race Saturday, March, 9.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sola Coffee is hosting its annual 'Hot Mini' 5K race Saturday, March 9.

This is the sixth year Sola Coffee has hosted the race, which in the past has raised about $25,000 to support disabled veterans in North Carolina.

This year, the race will raise money in the fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, after Sola Coffee co-owner Jeanne Luther was diagnosed with ALS in September.

ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and in the spinal cord.

"Probably the worst problem is there's not a lot of folks with ALS," explained Sola co-Owner and Jeanne's husband, John Luther. According to the ALS Association, the disease usually strikes people between the ages of 40 and 70 and it is estimated there are more than 20,000 Americans who have the disease at any given time.

Sola Coffee has set a goal of $20,000 for the race. Proceeds will go to the Team Drea Foundation and the Duke ALS Clinic.

The Sola Hot Mini 5K Race begins at 8:30 a.m. at the coffee shop located at 7705 Lead Mine Rd. in Raleigh.

