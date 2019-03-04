Community & Events

Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside

EMBED <>More Videos

A local high school student has proven there are still children who are being taught the difference between right and wrong.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local high school student has proven there are still children who are being taught the difference between right and wrong.

Sheriff Ennis Wright paid a visit to Justice Cochrane's school after he turned in a wallet with $700 inside.

Cochrane is smart, really smart. At 16 years old, the Westover High School student is already learning how to design software, build apps and computers. However; the situation he ran into last week didn't require a lot of calculation or book smarts, only heart.

"I walked up to the bus stop and found a wallet on the ground," said Cochrane.

Inside the wallet was $700 in cold hard cash. Instead of turning it into a payday, he turned the wallet over to the School Resource Officer at Westover High School.

"I didn't want to take it because if I was that person I wouldn't want to lose that much money," said Cochrane

On Monday, Sheriff Ennis Wright pulled Cochrane out of class to congratulate him for doing the right thing.

"It could've been somebody's light bill, rent, medicine," said Sheriff Wright.

Cochrane received a certificate and a Sheriff's Coin for his good deed, but both he and the sheriff agree that the biggest reward was inspiration.

"I hope this inspires a lot of people," said Cochrane.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevillecumberland countyfayetteville newsgood samaritansheriff
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in
Date set for new election following 9th District ballot tampering
Seaga Gillard sentenced to death for Wake County double murder
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in SC
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Response times increasing as Wake County EMS races to keep up with growing demand
Johnston County residents left wondering about loud noise
Show More
How to spot stroke warning signs, symptoms
More arrests made in connection to 9th district election fraud, SBI says
White hoods placed on Raleigh Confederate monument; police investigating
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
80-year-old Sanford woman killed in home, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News