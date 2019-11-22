Raleigh Christmas Parade

Shop local spotlight: Exec Socks

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Exec Socks.



About: Exec Socks provides a quality sock subscription that brings fresh socks to your door each month.

Where: You can find its products here.

Watch the video for more information.

