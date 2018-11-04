Special Needs Christmas Party to take place in Angier

ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) --Event planner Amanda Richardson, who owns On Cloud 10 Events, is planning a Christmas party for those with special needs in Harnett County.
The event, which Richardson intends to be annual, will take place on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
"I just wanted to do something yearly that people would look forward to and something kids can talk about for years to come," said Richardson.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The party will be held at the Lockamy Plantation, a farm in Angier that hosts weddings and other special events in an elaborate barn venue on the property.
"Originally, we had done a gala and it was another theme and when we brought the Christmas idea out there we had a lot of interest," Richardson said.
The Special Needs Christmas Party will feature Santa, presents, dancing, dinner, and other holiday surprises. Tickets are $5 to cover the cost of arts and crafts and other supplies while food and many other elements of the event are being donated by local businesses.
"It's for all ages, any special needs. It's open to everybody and their family," said Richardson. "So, if they have a sibling or grandparent or parent who wants to come, they are welcome as well."
For ticket information, you can click here for the Facebook link, or you can buy your $5 ticket by clicking here for Richardson's PayPal link.