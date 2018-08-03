COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Strong women offer leadership advice to Girl Scouts in Raleigh

Girl Scouts attend Leadership Camp town hall at Meredith College.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
They came from across the Triangle to Meredith College in Raleigh for a town hall meeting.

Elected officials, attorneys, chiefs of police, supervisors, a lobbyist, journalists and more gathered to give valuable advice Friday to Girl Scouts.

All of them are community leaders who are women succeeding in their fields. For more than an hour, Girl Scouts attending Summer Leadership Camp asked questions and the mentors answered every one. They shared valuable information gained from years of experience, many of them in male-dominated fields.



The town hall was the highlight of the camp sponsored by the Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines. Girl Scouts from diverse backgrounds who are in middle school learn important skills they need to make a difference in their communities.

They come from 41 counties in central and eastern North Carolina. Camp activities are designed to help girls explore their leadership styles and learn the importance of teamwork.

The girls enjoyed traditional camp activities such as archery and canoeing in addition to attending the town hall.
