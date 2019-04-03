The pinwheels of justice turn up in Raleigh parks for Child Abuse Prevention Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new kind of garden will soon pop up in parks across the capital city.Starting Tuesday, pinwheels will be planted in more than 40 Raleigh parks.They represent the national symbol of child abuse prevention.The unusual gardens are more than beautiful, they're meant to educate and promote not only ways to prevent child abuse and neglect before it starts but also the idea that every child deserves a great childhood.The event is made possible by the partnership between Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources, the Raleigh Police Department and Prevent Child Abuse NC.All volunteer spots to plant those pinwheels have been filled.However, there will be a Pinwheels Planting Event on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Cary First Baptist Church in Cary. It will be done in partnership with Wake County Child Protective Services, Cary First Baptist Church, and the Cary Police Department.There will be a Pinwheels Planting Event at the Governor's Mansion on Friday.A 2018 report released by the Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina showed about 9,000 cases of childhood abuse, the majority of which were sexual abuse. However, advocates like Karla Butraigo say they believe the real number is even higher since many cases go unreported."It's not just advocates that are talking about this issue. We believe every person in any community has a role in preventing child abuse and neglect," said Butraigo, the Policy Director for Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina. "We know that the emotional and financial cost of childhood abuse is staggering. We know that it impacts a person for life, and we also know that it costs the state $2 billion a year in downstream effects."