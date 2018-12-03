COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Tis the season! City of Raleigh shows off its brand new Christmas tree

EMBED </>More Videos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
'Tis the season! City of Raleigh shows off its brand new Christmas tree
Related Topics:
community-eventschristmasRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Raleigh mom hosts blood drive after receiving life-saving donations herself
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
26th annual Boylan Heights ArtWalk takes place in Raleigh on Sunday
Hillsborough to hold light up the night holiday parade
Fort Bragg holds Christmas tree lighting
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Hundreds gather for Silent Sam protest, temporarily block traffic in Chapel Hill
Raeford man, a Retired Army Golden Knight, remembers skydiving with George H.W. Bush
All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
Show More
Raleigh mom hosts blood drive after receiving life-saving donations herself
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
NC Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of voter fraud
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
More News