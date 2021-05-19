RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Tammy Lynn Center, now known as TLC, works to benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through community-based programs.
For more than 30 years, TLC's "Toast to the Triangle" has served as one of its major fundraisers. However, this year an in-person event is not possible because of the pandemic. In its place will be an online event called "Toast to Our Heroes, A Virtual Celebration for TLC." It will be held on Thursday, May 20 starting at 7 p.m.
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of "Toast to Our Heroes."
Click here to register for a complimentary ticket.
TLC's Toast to Our Heroes
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News