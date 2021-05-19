abc11 together

TLC's Toast to Our Heroes

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
EMBED <>More Videos

TLC's Toast to Our Heroes

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Tammy Lynn Center, now known as TLC, works to benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through community-based programs.

For more than 30 years, TLC's "Toast to the Triangle" has served as one of its major fundraisers. However, this year an in-person event is not possible because of the pandemic. In its place will be an online event called "Toast to Our Heroes, A Virtual Celebration for TLC." It will be held on Thursday, May 20 starting at 7 p.m.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of "Toast to Our Heroes."

Click here to register for a complimentary ticket.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncabc11 together
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Group gives free food, haircuts, clothing to homeless camp near I-540
NAMIWalks Your Way NC set for May 22
Main Street Crawl promoting Durham businesses
Triangle business donates, raises money for COVID-19 crisis in India
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC at risk for future fuel, natural gas disruptions, experts say
Cooper to announce recommendations for NC's American Rescue Plan funds
3 deputies return to work after DA's decision in Andrew Brown case
Whole Foods joins stores allowing fully vaccinated customers to drop masks
Duke names first Black woman as new athletics director
5 Fayetteville Gold Star families get mortgage paid off
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
Show More
New selfie museum opens in Durham near Streets of Southpoint
LATEST: 47% of NC adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Mollie Tibbetts update: Jury selection starts in Iowa college student's death
Woman found shot dead in Raleigh; man sought in murder
McCarthy rejects proposed commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol assault
More TOP STORIES News