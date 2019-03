RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Motorcycles and cars are welcome at a Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson charity ride for a Raleigh officer shot in the line of duty.Registration started at 9 a.m. on Saturday but the ride begins at 11 a.m.It's $20 per vehicle and $10 per passenger.Lunch from Fat Boys BBQ will also be available for donation for non-ride participants.