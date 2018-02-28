COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Twitter group aiming to remove Silent Sam draws questions

UNC said the university doesn't have the legal authority to take down the controversial monument.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Another tweet by a Twitter group claiming to consist of UNC-Chapel Hill faculty working to get Silent Sam removed is drawing questions.

The tweet by the anonymous G17UNC page said that Chancellor Carol Folt planned to ask Gov. Roy Cooper to petition the State Historical Commission on relocating Silent Sam.

UNC-Chapel Hill said that move isn't slated to happen and that it hasn't been in communication with any such group. UNC said the university doesn't have the legal authority to take down the controversial monument.

A spokesperson representing the North Carolina Historical Commission said they haven't received a petition from the governor or the university about removing Silent Sam.

Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed he hasn't heard about a petition but said he would support it; however, he said it would have to come from UNC.

"I told the Chancellor that I would be glad to work with her in this process," Governor Cooper said. "I believe they had the authority to do so if there was a public safety issue. But if they do make that request, we certainly will work with them."

Another tweet posted on the Twitter page threatened to take down Silent Sam by midnight Thursday.

Nobody from the Twitter group has returned our messages or emails.

