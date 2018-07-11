COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Urban Ministries of Wake County launches food drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Fight Summer Hunger is a month-long food drive. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Supplies are dwindling at the food pantry of Urban Ministries of Wake County in Raleigh.

Unfortunately, it's something that happens every summer.

That's why it is launching "Fight Summer Hunger," a month-long food drive.

It's is in partnership with Kiwanis of Raleigh and AlphaGraphics of Cary and Raleigh.

Sammy Hobgood, of Urban Ministries of Wake County, said the dip in supplies during the summer is twofold.

"A lot of families are leaving town for the summer and their normal routine of donating with their civic organizations or their churches has a little bit of a hiccup, so as people leave town for the summer, you'll notice that the donations begin to dwindle," he said.

He also mentioned that there's a change for those children who rely on schools for their meals.

"With the school lunches going away for the summertime, people are going to have an extra meal they have to provide for," Hobgood said.

Gloria Mayo takes her 50-year-old son with disabilities to the food pantry at Urban Ministries of Wake County.

"They give him stuff," Mayo said. "They give him food. It's good stuff."

If you want to donate, you can drop off donations at the food pantry at 1390 Capital Boulevard in Raleigh as well as AlphaGraphics Cary, First Baptist Church, HQ Raleigh, and The Lighthouse Project.

"It's important because people don't have the funds," Mayo said. "Kids are out of school. Rent takes up so much of your money. You don't have money left over."

The organization said most needed foods include cereal, oatmeal, brown rice, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned tuna and chicken.

The organization is also accepting financial donations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfood drivesummerwake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Lazy Daze
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News