army

U.S. Army celebrates its 244th birthday

(Credit: Shutterstock)

There are tons of candles on the US Army's birthday cake today--244 to be exact!

On June 14, the Army is officially 244 years old.

The birthday marks the date in 1775 when the Second Continental Congress formed the Continental Army under General George Washington's command to unite the 13 colonies in their fight against Britain.



The Army's Twitter page tweeted out a video to honor its birthday.

"Today, we celebrate 244 years of defending and protecting America, and the generations of Soldiers who have answered the call to serve. #ArmyBday," the tweet read.

And of course, no birthday is complete without a cake! The Army tweeted out a video for the making of an army cake.



Today's Army has grown to a force of about 1 million with roughly 180,000 soldiers deployed in over 140 countries at any given time.
