VIDEO: Durham Holiday Parade and Fun Fest

The Durham Holiday Parade is ready to roll down Main St. Come out and see @AnthonyABC11, @BrittanyABC11, @JoelBrownABC11 and me! Join us for all the fun. pic.twitter.com/FRFqoze2gJ — Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) December 8, 2018

Peppermint Plunge - Snow sledding for children and adults



North Pole - Santa Claus Meet & Greet



Community Care Corner - Decorating holiday cards for homebound individuals in our community



Vendors - Local businesses gave out information as well as selling arts & crafts, etc.

Floats, bands, and mascots filled Main and Dillard Streets in Durham for the Durham Holiday Parade and Fun Fest.The parade started at the Health Department (Main and Dillard Streets) and ended near Duke University East Campus (Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard).For more information on the event, you can click here.