VIDEO: Durham Holiday Parade and Fun Fest

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Floats, bands, and mascots filled Main and Dillard Streets in Durham for the Durham Holiday Parade and Fun Fest.
The parade started at the Health Department (Main and Dillard Streets) and ended near Duke University East Campus (Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard).
The Durham Holiday Parade is ready to roll down Main St. Come out and see @AnthonyABC11, @BrittanyABC11, @JoelBrownABC11 and me! Join us for all the fun. pic.twitter.com/FRFqoze2gJ— Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) December 8, 2018
The event included the following:
- Peppermint Plunge - Snow sledding for children and adults
- North Pole - Santa Claus Meet & Greet
- Community Care Corner - Decorating holiday cards for homebound individuals in our community
- Vendors - Local businesses gave out information as well as selling arts & crafts, etc.
For more information on the event, you can click here.