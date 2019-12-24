Community & Events

Volunteers pass out teddy bears to hospital patients

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- 'Twas the day before Christmas and all through the hospital, lots of creatures were stirring--but neither Santa Claus nor his reindeer were around. It was a group of volunteers making some very special deliveries.

"I'm really thrilled that they took their time," patient Ken Tanner said. "Some of them are little with the anticipating of Santa Claus coming and all the Christmas holidays. It's very nice."

The Gillespies were part of the REX Guild--a group of hospital volunteers who go from room to room every Christmas Eve to deliver a teddy bears to patients.

"My four children are all here," Katie Gillespie, a volunteer with the REX Guild, said. "We've been doing this for eight years now, since before the youngest one was born."

The tradition started 20 years ago at UNC REX hospital, and put a smile on so many faces from the start.

"This little teddy bear, that's so sweet," said patient Christine Landrum as she bear hugged her new teddy delivered by Santa's little helpers.

