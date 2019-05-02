abc11 together

Where This Flower Blooms art exhibition to take place in Durham Saturday

By Elizabeth Harris
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Where This Flower Blooms exhibit is taking place in Durham on May 4.

The pop-up installation exhibition will be taking place in the Golden Belt studios on Taylor Street..

The theme of the exhibit will revolve around personal growth.

10 artists will be featured and are each expected to talk about their personal growth journey as well as the benefits of discussing one's mental health.

