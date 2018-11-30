COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Wine and Wreath class to take place at Raleigh farm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Boyce Farms in Raleigh is offering people a chance to learn to craft beautiful wreaths while sipping on their beverage of choice!


The course will happen Friday and Saturday at the farm, which is located at 2813 Mount Vernon Church Road.

Jennifer Lavrack, whose parents own the farm, says the majority of her students that come out to the Wreath and Wine are moms looking for a fun night out with friends.

"Everybody just comes, they have a good time, they drink some wine, we've had hot chocolate," Lavrack said.


During the class, which always runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lavrack teaches people how to make wreaths.

The class is BYOW, bring your own wine, but Jennifer says participants are welcome to bring the beverage of their choice.

"You can tell they're just ready to unwind," Lavrack said. "They have a lot of fun catching up. A lot of times it's a group of friends."

The classes are now in the limited stage of the season with spots filling up quickly. Lavrack says if there is enough interest, they'd consider offering more classes.

