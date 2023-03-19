'Keep marching forward.' Kristen Clarke honored St. Joseph's AME in Durham: WHM

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Religious leaders in Durham welcomed the Justice Department's U.S. Assistant Attorney General (AAG) of Civil Rights Kristen Clarke as part of their Women's History Month Celebrations.

Kristen Clarke's accomplishments as well as many other women in public office were recognized at St Joseph's AME Church Sunday morning.

Before being appointed to the position with DOJ, Clarke previously managed the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York State Attorney General's Office.

She testified before Congress in 2020 about the barriers to vote, and she has advocated for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Reverend Dr. Jay Augustine says it was important for the community to hear her message.

"Our sisters should be celebrated in all they do. Their accomplishments are a part of American history. American history could not have been written without their accomplishments. So today we are deliberate in celebrating women in public service," he said.

Clarke also went on to highlight the contributions women have made in North Carolina to promote civil rights.

"I firmly believe in the progress of civil rights in this country. I reject the defeated predictions of decline and stagnation. Yes we have work to do but history reminds us of the need to keep marching forward," she said.

She also talked about what is the top priority in her position.

"We are making significant strides when it comes to some of the most pressing issues of our time. The need for law enforcement accountability, the need to eliminate hate and root branch and the need to safeguard the rights of the most vulnerable," she explained.

Augustine says this message is all too important but also believes their whole series will bring about the most impact.

"Last week we celebrated leadership, the week before that we celebrated women in religious leadership and next week we will celebrate women STEM."

