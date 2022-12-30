Consignment shops in Raleigh see surge in business following COVID-19 pandemic

Consignment shops are seeing an uptick in business as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Consignment shops are seeing an uptick in business as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After working from home for so long many people are changing their wardrobes and are no longer wearing everything they have in their closets.

Some people are opting to take their clothes, shoes and accessories to consignment shops like Adore Consignment in Raleigh to make quick cash.

"Well, I think that people are realizing that there is some value in those items. And that's when they bring it back to us. And they can make some money off of it. So they don't have to throw it away or donate it as they used to," Klara San Filipo with Adore said.

Consignment shops also say they are seeing an influx of donations after the holidays due to people making space for new gifts they have received.