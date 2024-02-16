$86,000 paid to small business in Fayetteville thanks to the help of the ABC11 Troubleshooter

Fayetteville small business owner Patrick Villanueva needed the help of the ABC11 Troubleshooter to get paid for work finished last year.

Fayetteville small business owner Patrick Villanueva needed the help of the ABC11 Troubleshooter to get paid for work finished last year.

Fayetteville small business owner Patrick Villanueva needed the help of the ABC11 Troubleshooter to get paid for work finished last year.

Fayetteville small business owner Patrick Villanueva needed the help of the ABC11 Troubleshooter to get paid for work finished last year.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Months and months of struggle left a Fayetteville small business owner worried he was never getting paid for a significant project worth tens of thousands of dollars.

"We just want to be paid. Please help us and get paid," Patrick Villanueva said to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

Villanueva's company, Professional Wall Vision LLC, completed a big job at a downtown Fayetteville office complex. But when it came time to get paid for the work, it wasn't so easy.

"We were finishing up the job and then we haven't heard from them since. We've been sending emails and calling the owner."

Villanueva provided documents that show his company completed the work for Summit Design and Build LLC based in Chicago. The certifications for payment are dated September, October and November.

A North Carolina woman was looking for love in all the right places but ended up with a broken heart and an empty bank account.

"It hurts us because now it comes to our money flow. We're 100% finished out here, and we're not getting the rest of our money," Villanueva said.

Villanueva put a lien on the building hoping that he would get his payments, but still nothing.

"We're grateful that you came out to help us because we need someone like yourself to stand up for smaller persons like ourselves and our company so that we can be paid," he told Wilson.

In January, Wilson reached out to Summit Design and Build, and the job superintendent told Wilson he'd ask his office for an update. It didn't take long and Villanueva got welcome news.

"As you can tell I'm smiling as I'm very relieved!"

Villanueva's company received a payment for the more than $86,0000 it was owed.

"Now we have the liquid funds to keep it moving the way it's supposed to and allow us to get our manpower in there."

He thanked Wilson for helping him, and said he believed Wilson was the reason his company finally got paid.

When it comes to getting paid, make sure you keep documentation of all the work done and completed. It's best not to just get verbal verification, it's best to have it all in writing.