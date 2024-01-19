Biden grabs milkshake at Cook Out in Raleigh during North Carolina visit

During his visit to Raleigh Thursday afternoon, Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper stopped by the Cook Out on Falls of Neuse Road.

During his visit to Raleigh Thursday afternoon, Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper stopped by the Cook Out on Falls of Neuse Road.

During his visit to Raleigh Thursday afternoon, Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper stopped by the Cook Out on Falls of Neuse Road.

During his visit to Raleigh Thursday afternoon, Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper stopped by the Cook Out on Falls of Neuse Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is expected to be a battleground state in the 2024 election year. The Biden-Harris administration is wasting no time courting voters in the Tar Heel state. Biden lost North Carolina to Trump in the 2020 election.

Harris was in the state on Thursday, January 11 and Biden made a stop on Thursday, January 18. His main event was held at Abbotts Creek Community Center in Raleigh where he announced a $3B investment in high-speed internet for rural communities in NC.

After the event, Biden had one of his most relatable moments in North Carolina--a trip to Cook Out. He and Gov. Roy Cooper stopped by the Cook Out on Falls of Neuse Road.

Biden got a vanilla milkshake with chocolate syrup, and Cooper got a milkshake with M &Ms. The president was also holding a bag but didn't disclose what else he had ordered. However, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates tweeted on X, citing a pool report that appears to disclose what was in Biden's Cook Out bag, "While at @CookOut, @POTUS ordered a bacon cheeseburger, french fries."

While there, the politicians spoke with workers and posed for selfies.

Bates also included in his thread that this is Biden's second time dropping by a Cook Out while in North Carolina: "Biden last visited a North Carolina Cook Out while campaigning in 2020, buying vanilla and chocolate shakes from a location in Durham."

Cook Out is a North Carolina-based company. The first location opened in Greensboro in 1989, according to its website.

Biden then stopped at a family's home in Raleigh for a small conversation. Biden's campaign described the event as a "kitchen table conversation about the impact his agenda is having on their lives." The head of the family is an educator who had a significant amount of student debt forgiven.

That stop lasted more than an hour before Biden re-entered his motorcade and headed back to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Biden's FULL speech