TV Chef Joe Sasto heralds Kittch, an online culinary learning platform

CHICAGO -- You may recognize TV Chef Joe Sasto and his signature mustache on shows like Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games, Tournament Of Champions and Top Chef. Now, you can see Sasto face-to-face on Kittch, a culinary learning platform that's less like a cooking show and more like a virtual meeting.
"There's this magical moment you can see when people learn how to make something from scratch that they've never made before, that almost clicks and unlocks a whole new part of their brain," Sasto said.
Users can create a free account on Kittch and get access to dozens of chefs, cooks, bakers, mixologists and other culinary experts to learn their signature recipes in groups of eight or less. The creators get paid when users send "clams," which are monetary donations.
"It's really satisfying and gratifying to see a lot of these recipes resonate with people," Sasto said. "We wouldn't be able to do that without platforms like Kittch.
To sign up, visit kittch.com.
