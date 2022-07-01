localish

TV Chef Joe Sasto heralds Kittch, an online culinary learning platform

By Jordan Arseneau
EMBED <>More Videos

TV Chef Joe Sasto heralds Kittch, an online culinary learning platform

CHICAGO -- You may recognize TV Chef Joe Sasto and his signature mustache on shows like Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games, Tournament Of Champions and Top Chef. Now, you can see Sasto face-to-face on Kittch, a culinary learning platform that's less like a cooking show and more like a virtual meeting.

"There's this magical moment you can see when people learn how to make something from scratch that they've never made before, that almost clicks and unlocks a whole new part of their brain," Sasto said.

Users can create a free account on Kittch and get access to dozens of chefs, cooks, bakers, mixologists and other culinary experts to learn their signature recipes in groups of eight or less. The creators get paid when users send "clams," which are monetary donations.

"It's really satisfying and gratifying to see a lot of these recipes resonate with people," Sasto said. "We wouldn't be able to do that without platforms like Kittch.

To sign up, visit kittch.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodcookinghome cookcooking cheflocalishwls
LOCALISH
TV Chef Joe Sasto heralds Kittch, an online culinary learning platform
Beloved bus driver receives tearful farewell celebration
Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art
Run For Love 5K raises $30,000 for local LGBT center
TOP STORIES
'Miracle baby' improving thanks to last-minute treatment
Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in Caribbean Sea
Activists call for arrest of Raleigh woman connected to Till murder
NC 2-month-old killed, parents charged
FBI raids Fayetteville church accused of operating as a cult
Homeownership becoming more expensive in the Triangle
Family member beats shark to free teen girl from its jaws
Show More
2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison
California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn
New Zealand designates Proud Boys a terrorist organization
Local law students react to swearing in of Ketanji Brown Jackson
RDU gears up for busy July 4th holiday passengers
More TOP STORIES News