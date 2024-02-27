Eight local chefs compete in Cooking for the Kids raising money for two nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cooking For The Kids, a culinary competition that helps feed those in need in our community is underway in Raleigh.

The annual event brings together eight premier Triangle chefs to raise money for two local nonprofits, Overflowing Hands, which serves the most vulnerable children in our neighborhoods, and the pay-what-you-can Raleigh cafe A Place At The Table.

The event runs several nights through March.

The chefs come together to quickly prepare their menu and the culinary judges decide who advances to the semifinals and then the final in mid-March.

Chefs arrive at 9 a.m., turn over all electronics, and learn the secret ingredients they have to work with.

They then create unique menus that have to be written by 10 a.m. with appetizers, a main course, and desserts to serve 150 people.

In the evening, ticketed guests, judges, and sponsors sample the meals and vote on who advances to round two.

"The food that these guys are putting together is really special," said Dean Ogan with Rocky Top Catering. "Our vendor partners donate everything for this event. So when you as the guest come here for this event, 100% of your money is going toward, you know, taking care of children and taking care of people at A Place At The Table that needs a meal. And I think that's really special and anyone can buy a ticket."

Chef Schedule:

Monday, Feb 26 - Chefs Alejandro Uribe of University Club vs. Jaime Adams of The Ugly Mug Bean and Brew

Tuesday, Feb 27 - Chefs Blake Gotliffe of Under the Oak vs. Chef Bobby McFarland of Wye Hill

Wednesday, Feb 28 - Chefs Preeti Waas of Cheeni vs. Harry Monds of Lula and Sadie's

Thursday, Feb 29 - Chefs David Mitchell of Plates Kitchen vs. Kevin Ruiz of Oro

ROUND 2: Mar 6 and 7 - Chefs to be determined by Round 1 results

FINALE: March 14 - Chefs to be determined by Round 2 results