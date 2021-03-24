Gov. Cooper pitches state budget plan, including teacher raises, bonuses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper held a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to pitch his recommended state budget.Cooper outlined his state budget plan that includes a 10% raise for teachers and principals over two years -- 5.7% in the first year and 4.3% in the second. The plan also provides a $2,000 bonus for educators in May of this year.Educators would also get a $1,000 bonus in each of the next two Octobers."With the right priorities, we will not only beat this pandemic, but build lasting success for North Carolina," Cooper said. "The most important recommendations today will invest in North Carolina's people so they can learn, get healthier, and get the right kind of training for great jobs."The Governor's budget would invest $27.4 billion in 2021-2022 and $28.5 billion in 2022-2023 in areas including education, economic development, and health care.The governor said his budget provides for a $15 per hour minimum wage for non-certified school workers, such as bus drivers and other support staffers.The governor also wants voters to approve a $4.7 billion bond that would pay for schools, construction, community college, health and safety projects including relocation of the Department of Health and Human Services.The bond would bolster state parks and museums, Cooper said.Another $500,000 in the biennial budget, which covers 2021-22 and 2022-23, is allotted to cultural and visitor attractions.The budget, heavy on education needs, also invests in efforts to improve recruitment, preparation, support, and retention of diverse educators. Additionally, the plan provides $80 million to help school districts hire more nurses, counselors, psychologists, and social workers to support student physical and mental health."This budget also works to make good on our state's Constitutional duty to make sure every child has access to a sound basic education," Cooper said. "We know how to do that: Attract and keep good teachers with competitive pay and recruit young people to make teaching a career. Make sure students and adults are ready for careers in high demand fields of employment. Provide the right resources for students with the greatest needs."Cooper was joined by State Budget Director Charlie Perusse at the news conference.Perusse said the state started from "firm financial footing" thanks to unprecedented federal relief during the COVID-19 pandemic from both the Trump and Biden administrations."Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, some of our most pressing needs to lift communities in rural and other areas can be covered by federal funds," Cooper said.He noted that the state has about $5 billion in the general fund.The governor's budget announcement came a day after heas North Carolina makes progress in the fight against COVID-19 spread,This is a developing story. Check back for new details of the governor's budget.