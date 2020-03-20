Call 2-1-1 for all non-emergency COVID-19 questions

NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service provided by United Way of North Carolina.

NC 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you have non-emergency questions about COVID-19, you can call 2-1-1 (or 888-892-1162) to ask about food assistance and family resources such as rent/mortgage or utility assistance. Dialing is free, confidential, and available in most languages. You can also sign up for updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. For more go to nc211.org.

Please remember that 9-1-1 is for emergency calls only.
