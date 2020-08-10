Students return to class at NC State with COVID-19 precautions in place

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Classes have resumed at NC State University, but every aspect of campus life looks a little different this year.
"I was worried that they were going to move it all online, so I'm glad that I'm here and at least on campus and having that chance to get to meet new people," first year student Dalia Escobar said.
Students are required to wear masks everywhere on campus, seating areas have been spaced farther apart, and 60 percent of all credit hours have been moved online.
In addition, the university is going to be enforcing strict capacity limits on all buildings, including dining halls.
"We just got here like three days ago, so we're still trying to get used to it," first year student Jaden Hillbert said. "It's like you have to bring masks everywhere because, if you don't, you might not be able to get into places."
"At this point I'm used to it," Matthew Nguien said. "It did hit me: I was just walking and I'm like you will get stares if you're not wearing a mask, and it's just kind of weird if you don't have a mask now."
Despite all the changes-most students say they're still excited for the memories they'll make during this unforgettable year.
Along with all of the changes, it's possible that one of the most popular school activities will be cancelled this year: football.
