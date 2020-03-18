Caregivers Corner

Caregivers Corner: 4 steps to protect those who are elderly and at risk during the novel coronavirus outbreak

By
Older adults are more vulnerable to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) due to compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions. Seniors, loved ones, caregivers, and the community at large play a vital part in preventing the spread of disease and protecting seniors from coronavirus.

Here are some tips on how to support seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Slow the Spread and Stay Home
2. Protect High-Risk Populations
People aged 60+
People with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease

3. Take Care of Yourself and Your Family
4. If sick, isolate and call a medical professional

If you are caregiving for a loved one and would like to get connected with others in our community who are walking the same path join ABC11's Caregivers Corner moderated by Nicole Clagett. The group has 1000+ people supporting one another and sharing wonderful information and resources daily.

More helpful tips can be found on ABC11's Caregivers Corner section.

Transitions GuidingLights Caregivers Support Center, a local charity that supports family caregivers will remain open during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Free information, referrals, education, and support can be accessed by calling Monday-Friday 9-5 (919) 371-2062. You may also email info@guidinglightsnc.org If you find yourself needing extra help or resources during this time please don't hesitate to reach out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscaregivers cornerabc11 togethercaregivers
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAREGIVERS CORNER
Wake Co. Meals on Wheels launches Frozen Meal Delivery program
6 Tips on how to care for seniors while social distancing
Senior Caregivers need your help
SPONSORED: Weekend Showcase: Time Change 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News