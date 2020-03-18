Coronavirus

Workers unemployed due to COVID-19 experiencing trouble filing for benefits

So far more than 4,700 unemployment claims have been filed with the state related to COVID-19.

While North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper lifted restrictions on state unemployment benefits to make it easier for people to file, those who are out of work because of COVID-19 and are trying to file for benefits say the process is frustrating.

ABC11 sat with Lisa Woodall as she tried to file for unemployment benefits.

She first tried online to file but no matter how many times she tried to get through the application process, she got various error messages.

When she called the unemployment office, she just got a gargled recording and sat on hold.

Woodall went in person to the unemployment office but got no answers there.

"According to the governor we should be able to get benefits immediately but that's not the case. We have to pay our bills we don't need to hear this is going to happen in a few weeks," said Woodall.

A spokesman for the NC unemployment office said they are working as quickly as possible to process claims.

They do admit that are having website issues, but believe it's been corrected.

They want people to file online at https://des.nc.gov/. If you do call, you will experience long wait times due to the increase in claims being filed due to COVID-19.

For Raleigh mom Thaya Carr and her two kids, it's getting pretty desperate.

"Right now I'm dealing with possibly facing homelessness because I can't work because my kids are out of school so I lost my job," Carr said.

She lost her job due to COVID-19 and immediately tried to file for unemployment benefits.

"I've been trying to go online the past couple of weeks and it's been freezing and stuff like that and I tried to call someone on the phone for two hours and someone hung up on me that's why I came up here," Carr said.

But going to the main offices of the unemployment offices didn't help.

"I came up here to speed the process up on my unemployment claim and they weren't even giving me no type of answers," Carr said.

Carr said she is at a loss. "I just don't know what to do. I'm just trying to work and I can't it's crazy," she said.

HOW TO APPLY
Before you apply, here's what you need.

THE APPLICATION
You can apply for benefits online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need help, contact the Customer Call Center at 888-737-0259, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Here's where you can submit an application.
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
