LIST: Visitor guidelines for Triangle hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

All health systems in the area are tightening restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
If you're a visitor, vendor or volunteer and you're not feeling well the message is to stay home.
UNC HEALTH
When it comes to visitors, one designated visitor per patient for the duration of his/her stay/appointment will be permitted in the majority of patient areas at UNC Health facilities across the state.
Pediatric areas will allow two designated guardians per patient. In accordance with state guidelines, psychiatry areas will prohibit all visitation with the exception of child psych/adolescent areas, on a case-by-case basis.
Personal masks will not be provided.
Additional exceptions will be granted for end-of-life situations at the discretion of the care team. All visitors to UNC Health facilities may be subject to health screening at any time. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit for the foreseeable future.
When it comes to volunteers at UNC Health hospitals and clinics, volunteers who do not directly support patient care activities or essential business operations should not report to UNC Health facilities until further notice.
DUKE HEALTH SYSTEM
All visitors will be asked if they have symptoms of illness when they arrive and given a wristband if they are deemed safe to visit.
If they do have symptoms such as fever or cough, they will be asked to return home. Also, only one visitor age 12 or older will be allowed per patient.
WAKEMED
WakeMed is limiting visitation to one support person per patient on property. Effective immediately, these system-wide restrictions include WakeMed buildings, outdoor spaces and parking decks.
All others should consider virtual options to communicate with patients. Children under age 12 are not allowed in patient care areas.
All hospitals advising anyone experiencing severe symptoms including fever and respiratory trouble to call their doctor before going to any health care facility.
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu and cold symptoms: What are the differences?
Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
LIST: Visitor guidelines for Triangle hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News