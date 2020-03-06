Health & Fitness

Essentials pharmacists say should be in your medicine cabinet amid flu season, coronavirus scare

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- While coronavirus is still on the minds of many, a local pharmacist says there are plenty of other illnesses to worry about during this time of the year.

"It's still flu season and it's not over yet," said Jonathan Harward a pharmacist at Josef's Pharmacy in Raleigh. "Lots of upper respiratory infections can go around, common cold is still an issue. So yes, coronavirus is in the news but there are lots of other things to be concerned about."

RELATED: How coronavirus compares with the flu

According to the CDC, flu season occurs in the fall and winter, particularly between the months of October and April, peaking in February before finally tapering off.

RELATED: 11 flu deaths in North Carolina last week as coronavirus fears grip nation

Harward suggests to combat other illnesses, people should have plenty of supplies on hand.

"It's nice to have some cough and cold remedies available to treat symptoms. If you start running a fever, Tylenol, Advil to treat your fever."

Harward also suggests the use of decongestants, if you have difficulty breathing through your nose, but warns that it may not be a good idea to take them if you have high blood pressure.

Like most other advisories at this time, Harward stresses that the best way to fight germs during this time of the year is to use soap and water.

"The biggest thing you can do is just practice good hygiene, wash your hands, soap and water," Harward advises. "I don't think you should panic and go and buy all of the hand sanitizers or face masks or gloves or any of that."

WATCH: Here's how to wash your hands to avoid infection
Cumberland County health officials show proper hand washing technique to avoid disease.



Check here for more coronavirus coverage.
