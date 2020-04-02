70-year-old from New Jersey remains self-isolated in Raleigh after visiting daughter in February

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A short visit with family has turned into a month-long quarantine for Danielle Robinson's father Douglas Salters.
Robinson said her father, who lives in New Jersey, was joining her for a visit to the White House in late February. After that, he was going to spend a few days with her in Raleigh.
Then coronavirus hit.
"Well things started getting really strange," Salters said. "I felt it would be better to stay in North Carolina with my daughter."
According to New Jersey's Hudson County Department of Health and Human Service, as of April 2, the area has experienced more than 2,200 cases and more than 40 deaths
Salters, a 70-year-old retiree with asthma, didn't want to take any chances going back.
Salters said he has loved ones in New Jersey who have tested positive for COVID-19. One is recovering and the other is really struggling with the virus.
"I just felt it's not the best place to be," Salters said.
But now the pandemic is here North Carolina and spreading across the state.
Salters has been in quarantine with his daughter Danielle in Raleigh.
The extended stay is creating a deeper father-daughter bond, but it is forcing both to deal with some funny adjustments.
"I'm cooking dinner. He does the dishes. He puts the pots on the shelf with the dinner plates. I'm like dad where's the pots? Where's the plates? I don't know where it is," Danielle laughs. "When we're not driving each other nuts and arguing who's going to watch what on Netflix or on TV, for me, it's been really good."
ABC11 asked Salters if he is prepared to stay in North Carolina for another month.
"I survived the World Trade Center bombing, Hurricane Sandy, I always felt that I was a part of my own community," Salters said. "This thing here has be totally confused. I don't know what the time frame is going to be."
