Hobbies & Interests

Rockettes provide virtual dance performance during COVID-19 pandemic

By Heather Harkins
NEW YORK CITY -- The Rockettes put on a dance from the iconic Christmas Spectacular show for audiences to enjoy away from Radio City Music Hall during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a show of unity, strength and support, a group of the dancers performed their famous "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" number while staying home and respecting social distancing guidelines.

It's a fun and uplifting example of what the Rockettes are known for, even though they can't physically be together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rockettes are also offering weekly fitness and dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday at noon on their official Instagram page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsnew york citymanhattanhealthrockettesstay home storiesnew york cityradio citycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicstaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schools closed for rest of year; remote learning may continue
COVID-19 LATEST: Durham lifts some business restrictions
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
2 charged in cold case after rape kit tested 30 years later
Here's why NC does not report COVID-19 recoveries
A Kabbalat Shabbat virtual message from Rabbi Dubinsky
Gov. Cooper made a plan to reopen, here's what has to happen first
Show More
FDA warns of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
NC self-employed workers can apply for unemployment today
Gov. Cooper's reopen plan: Here are the 3 phases
Krispy Kreme unveils new colorful line of doughnuts
More TOP STORIES News