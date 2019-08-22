jeffrey epstein

MCC correction officers subpoenaed in connection to Epstein's death investigation

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen correction officers have received grand jury subpoenas in connection with the investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.

The development is a sign that criminal charges could result from Epstein's suicide earlier this month at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

RELATED: Judge tells MCC jail to improve conditions for Jeffrey Epstein cellmate
Attorney General Barr has previously cited "irregularities" at the jail that may have contributed to Epstein being left alone and largely unsupervised in the hours before he was found.

The warden of the facility was reassigned and two guards were placed on leave amid allegations that records were falsified to make it appear jail staff had checked on Epstein when they actually failed to do so.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanjeffrey epstein
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judges find convicted killer innocent of 1979 murder
Teens caught after 100+ mph chase on I-85, deputies say
VIDEO: Strong winds toss SC restaurant workers into air
Wet weather expected Friday, some HS football games moved
Man's final words are forgiveness for his executioners
Another arrest in hit-and-run that critically injured teen
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Show More
Saint Augustine's doubles freshman enrollment
Homicide investigation underway in Rocky Mount
Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at state park
Simulator shows teen drivers the real danger of distracted driving
VIDEO: New footage details deterioration of Titanic wreckage
More TOP STORIES News