Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores

Costco will keep its special shopping hours for seniors over age 60.

The warehouse chain made the announcement Monday, two weeks after it initially said it would end the special shopping hour at the end of July.

The company said stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico would be open to that group from 9 am to 10 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Costco's special hours are also for healthcare workers, first responders, and people with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

Special shopping hours are starting to fade away, with Trader Joe's recently cutting them at most of its stores.

Walmart and Target still have special shopping hours listed on their websites.

