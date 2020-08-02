fatal shooting

17-year-old charged in shooting death of Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Goldsboro man.

It happened Saturday around 4:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Winslow Circle.

Costello Zyan Reese, 19, of Goldsboro, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wayne UNC Health where he died from his injuries.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

A petition for first degree murder was secured for a 17-year-old.

Overnight Sunday, the 17-year-old was apprehended on Nelson Street in Mount Olive by police and U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsborowayne county newsmurderfatal shootingteen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
2nd man charged in deadly shooting at Fayetteville laundromat
Fayetteville man dies after Cumberland Co. shooting
SC man caught days after deadly double shooting in NC
Fayetteville laundromat shooter arrested in Kansas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical storm watch issued for parts of NC ahead of Isaias
Trump renomination at RNC to be held in private without press
Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County surpasses 11,000 cases
Evacuations begin on NC coast as Cooper activates National Guard
Duke Uni. walks back planned undergraduate tuition fee increase
Butner welcomes Veterans Life Center
Show More
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
Tips to beat summer weather in August
Q&A: What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
Canes skate toward the NHL playoffs with 3-2 win in Game 1
More TOP STORIES News