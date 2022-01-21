What's closed as the wintry weather hits central, eastern NC

Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space;

Wake County Public Libraries;

Wake County Waste and Recycling facilities;

Wake County Animal Center.

Center Pharmacy - Closed

Hoke Pharmacy - Closed

Valley Pharmacy - Reduced hours, open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

HealthPlex - Closed Saturday; open normal hours on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bladen ExpressCare - Reduced hours, open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Highsmith-Rainey ExpressCare - Reduced hours, open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Premiere Pediatrics in Lillington - Closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Schools are already out because of the winter storm system dropping freezing rain and snow on much of central and eastern North Carolina, but municipalities have also announced various shutdowns.Wake County will close county facilities on Saturday.These facilities include:As a reminder, Wake County Public Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics are also closed Saturday. All other Radeas and NCDHHS/Mako Medical testing sites in Wake County will also close Saturday.Wake County residents who have non-emergency questions or issues can contact Wake County at (919) 856-7044.In, all Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources programs are canceled and facilities closed through Sunday at 1 p.m.GoCary ended service at 4 p.m. Friday, and will delay opening until 11 a.m. Saturday. The Citizens Convenience Center will be closed on Saturday and will operate Sunday from 1-6 p.m.Durham County's four Solid Waste Convenience Sites will remain closed on Saturday.The locations: Rougemont - 108 Bill Poole Road.; Bahama - 9008 Quail Roost Road., Redwood - 100 Electra Road., and Parkwood - 5928 Highway 55, will reopen for normal business hours on Monday as weather conditions allow.Cumberland County's library locations, Animal Services shelter and Solid Waste facilities will remain closed Saturday. This includes the landfills and all Solid Waste container sites.The County opened an emergency shelter at Smith Recreation Center at 4 p.m. on Thursday. At least 20 people are using the shelter.The following Cape Fear Valley Health facilities will be closed or have modified hours this weekend.All Cape Fear Valley Health hospitals will continue to be open 24 hours a day.All Moore County Library branches will close Friday at 5 p.m. All Moore County Library branches will be closed Saturday.Moore County Landfill and Collections Site will be closed Saturday as will the Moore County Department of Aging.Moore County continues winter shelter operations at Moore County Sports Complex - Recreation Center 155 Hillcrest Park Lane, Carthage. There will be a required COVID pre-screening questionnaire for staying at the shelter. Alternate sheltering arrangements will be considered for individuals with a known COVID positive test result or symptomatic. A COVID rapid test could be required.