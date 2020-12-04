Society

Couple gives back to delivery men and women after COVID-19 cancels their wedding

A couple in Chicago is making spirits bright despite the pandemic canceling their wedding.

The couple was supposed to be getting married next weekend. Instead, they gave some extra holiday cheer to the deliverymen and women in a neighborhood outside of Chicago, during the busiest season of the year.

SEE ALSO: Couple finds new way to celebrate after destination wedding canceled

COVID-safe individually packed snacks and drinks were compliments of Bradley Carter and Brittney Peters. When they were forced to call off their wedding, they decided to give the treats they'd already bought for their guests to the delivery workers in the area.

"We knew gifts were going to be getting sent to the house with the bridal shower and the wedding, and we knew it was going be a lot and we were going order things for the wedding," Brittney told ABC News. "So I knew we were going to have to do something!"

Brad shared videos to TikTok of the deliverers' reactions, which racked up millions of views, but the couple said they're happy to spread a little bit of joy this time of year.

"It's just letting people know that we appreciate them. [It's] just a little love because you don't know people's lives and the kind of day they had," Brittney said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyillinoisacts of kindnessu.s. & worldgood newsweddingfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
County health dept. again urges Youngsville to cancel parade
Raleigh soccer tourney to bring teams from across US as COVID cases rise
Lee County commissioner dies from COVID-19 complications
Grandmother, teen killed in wreck mark 15 deaths in family this year
Salvation Army to close Fayetteville shelter due to COVID-19 concerns
LATEST: High-risk North Carolinians may get vaccinations early 2021
Duke experts discuss the need for COVID-19 vaccine trials in children
Show More
Gov. Cooper tours Pittsboro plant as it works to develop PPE
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
GSK pandemic grants a 'shot in the arm' for Triangle nonprofits
Your blood type could be key to important health indicators
Monopoly and Metallica launch a second World Tour Edition
More TOP STORIES News