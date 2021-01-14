arrest

Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Harnett County automotive shop

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead at a Harnett County automotive shop on Tuesday.

Courtney Carroll, 31, Jeremy Campbell, 28, and Jordan Stone, 20 have all been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Jordan Stone, Courtney Carroll, Jeremy Campbell (From left to right)

Courtesy of the Harnett County Sheriff's Office



On Tuesday, deputies responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the 6800 block of US 401 South in Bunnlevel. They found a man with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies rendered first aid until EMS arrived on-scene but the victim died from his injuries. He was identified as Charles Edward Bias, 51 of McLean Chapel Church Road in Bunnlevel.

All three suspects are being held at the Harnett County Detention Center with no bond.

The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countybunnlevelcumberland countyspring lakearrestmurderharnett county newscumberland county newsman killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Man charged in Harnett County stabbing death
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
Pope says violence at the US Capitol must be 'condemned'
Man who allegedly broke into Pelosi's office charged with 3 federal counts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WCPSS votes to remain in virtual learning until mid-February
LATEST: NC relaxes vaccine eligibility requirement
Person County man describes life-threatening battle with COVID-19
Some NC students struggle with remote classes as COVID-19 cases rise
Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
When can you get vaccinated? NC makes changes to phases
Show More
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
Fort Bragg nurse combats skepticism surrounding COVID-19 vaccine
Duke Health has life-saving tool against carbon monoxide poisoning
'Counting down my breaths': Jacob Blake reflects on shooting
List of the mass COVID-19 vaccine sites in NC
More TOP STORIES News