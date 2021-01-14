Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Harnett County automotive shop

Jordan Stone, Courtney Carroll, Jeremy Campbell (From left to right) Courtesy of the Harnett County Sheriff's Office

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been arrested in connectionthat left a man dead at a Harnett County automotive shop on Tuesday.Courtney Carroll, 31, Jeremy Campbell, 28, and Jordan Stone, 20 have all been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.On Tuesday, deputies responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the 6800 block of US 401 South in Bunnlevel. They found a man with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.Deputies rendered first aid until EMS arrived on-scene but the victim died from his injuries. He was identified as Charles Edward Bias, 51 of McLean Chapel Church Road in Bunnlevel.All three suspects are being held at the Harnett County Detention Center with no bond.