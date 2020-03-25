Coronavirus

NJ man charged with terroristic threats allegedly coughed on Wegmans worker, said he had COVID-19

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is facing charges after he was accused of coughing on a Wegmans employee and telling the woman he had the novel coronavirus.

The incident happened on March 22 around 6:30 p.m.

The employee told investigators she was concerned that George Falcone, 50, was standing too close to her and an open display of prepared foods, so she requested that he step back as she covered the food.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, Falcone allegedly stepped forward to within 3 feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed. He then laughed and said he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Investigators said Falcone then told two other employees they are lucky to have jobs.

Authorities said Falcone initially refused to cooperate with a detective at the store. He was later released on a summons.

"These are extremely difficult times in which all of us are called upon to be considerate of each other- not to engage in intimidation and spread fear, as alleged in this case," said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Singh Grewal. "We must do everything we can to deter this type of conduct and any similar conduct that harms others during this emergency."

Falcone was charged with terroristic threats and other related offenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countyterror threatcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News