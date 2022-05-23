Health & Fitness

Wake County begins giving COVID booster shots for children ages 5-11

EMBED <>More Videos

Wake County begins giving COVID booster shots for children ages 5-11

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clinics in Wake County will start to administer booster shots to children ages five through 11 starting Monday.

This comes about a week after the FDA approved the additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

The booster dose is available to children five months after completing their primary series of two shots. Any child who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine before December 20 is now eligible for the shot.

According to NCDHHS data, 45% of children in this age group in Wake County have been vaccinated with at least two doses.

The county has set up a special website for parents looking for information on the booster.

There's also a link to make booster shot appointments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswake countycovid in childrencovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Event for Ukraine raises money for paramedics on frontlines
Zibanejad leads Rangers to 3-1 win over Hurricanes in Game 3
1 person in hospital after a pedestrian was hit crossing I-95
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
Barber attempts to cut concerns about violence in Durham
12-year-old girl escapes burning Cary home
Texas woman sought in fatal shooting of pro cyclist: US Marshals
Show More
Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures in Gulf - reunites with owner
'Absolutely terrified' teen boy dies hours after 'sextortion' scam
AAPI heritage celebration highlights cultures and traditions
Barbershop Buzz helps concerned men share fatherhood advice and tips
Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends South Korea visit
More TOP STORIES News