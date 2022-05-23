Wake County begins giving COVID booster shots for children ages 5-11

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clinics in Wake County will start to administer booster shots to children ages five through 11 starting Monday.
This comes about a week after the FDA approved the additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.
The booster dose is available to children five months after completing their primary series of two shots. Any child who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine before December 20 is now eligible for the shot.
According to NCDHHS data, 45% of children in this age group in Wake County have been vaccinated with at least two doses.
The county has set up a special website for parents looking for information on the booster.
There's also a link to make booster shot appointments.
